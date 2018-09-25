October is Women in Small Business Month

by Danny Wade

The month of October is National Women’s Small Business Month, and the Humboldt Chronicle is proud to honor those women who have made a difference in local businesses.

No matter the field, women have an influential presence in small business – as business owners, professionals and employees, they make invaluable contributions to their jobs.

Each week in October, the Humboldt Chronicle will dedicate a full page to business women. Each page will have eight slots for businesses.

Humboldt and the surrounding area have many small businesses and practically every one has ladies that keep them running smoothly. Whether they are an owner or partner, manager or other staffer, women play a major role.

Statistics show there are 11.6-million businesses owned by women in the United States. They employ nearly 9-million people. Women comprise 47-percent of the total U.S. labor force and account for 51-percent of the growth over the past 10 years. The largest portion, 41-percent, works in management, professional and related occupations.

With statistics like these, it’s no wonder more and more women locally are going into business for themselves or are being hired into management positions. Businesses depend on women and men working together as a team.

Women are now doing what seemed impossible just a few years ago. This is due in part to those who came before them, not only blazing trails for themselves, but setting the bar and the example for future generations. Women are doing well balancing family, career and community.

Join us in celebrating Humboldt’s women by spotlighting your owner, professionals or staff. Let Humboldt know you are proud of your Women in Business!

For more information about the Chronicle’s Women in Small Businesses page, give us a call at 784-2531 or email us at news@hchronicle.net.