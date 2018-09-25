Gilbert Cleek 

Gilbert Douglas Cleek, 80, of Humboldt, Tenn. was in the care of Medina Funeral Home where services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 20, 2018 with Rev. Steven Fonville officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was 12 – 2 p.m., Thursday prior to the service.

Mr. Cleek was born April 10, 1938 in Hornbeak, Tenn. and departed this life September 19, 2018 in Jackson, Tenn.

He worked as an environmental inspector for Hart Freeland Roberts for many years.

Mr. Cleek was preceded in death by his son, Mark Douglas Cleek; and parents, Marvin Earnest and Reggie Cleek.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Cleek; daughters, Miranda Cleek and Mitzie (Richard) McGill; and sisters, Dorothy Meyers and Grace Roles.

Online registry is available at MedinaFuneralHome.com.