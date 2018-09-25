Davy Crockett Days begin Oct. 7 in Rutherford

By Alan Abbott

The Davy Crockett Days Advisory Committee and volunteers want to encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the 51st Davy Crockett Days Festival.

The festival, held the first full week of October each year, gives us an opportunity to honor not only Colonel Crockett, but all those who came before us to make Rutherford and the surrounding area a great place to live. The dates for this year’s festival are Oct. 7-13. There will be a couple of events held prior to the actual festival week, so please notice the dates for these events.

The Rutherford School Booster Club will be sponsoring the Miss Davy Crockett Pageant with registration beginning at 9 a.m. on Sept. 29 in the Rutherford School Gym. Age groups range from newborns to 21 years old. Please support the PTO as they get things kicked off before festival week.

Another event that was very well received last year will be returning on Saturday, Oct. 6. Davy’s Escape Room will be held at the WOW building with time slots beginning at 1 p.m. through 9 p.m. You must pre-register with Dusty Emerson for this popular event. Please see the Escape Rooms 2 Go Facebook page for information.

Festival week kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 7 with Opening Ceremonies and Flag Raising at the cabin at 2 p.m. Immediately following those festivities, the Rutherford Lions Club is sponsoring an Ice Cream Social, and we will have a little front porch music provided by some fine local musicians and singers.

On Monday night, the popular Trivia Tournament will return. This event will be held at Station 9 Rescue Squad building beginning at 7 p.m. Teams should consist of no more than 10 people and the entry fee will be $1 per team member. Concessions will be available by the Station 9 crew.

Tuesday night’s events will be back at Station 9 where they will sponsor a Chili Supper beginning at 5 p.m. Chili and the trimmings along with hot fogs will be available. This will lead to Bingo, beginning at 7 p.m. A special thank you goes out to our local businesses for their generous donations that make this event so worthwhile. Come on out for a fun night and if you think about it, bring quarters to pay for Bingo as that makes things go quicker.

The First Baptist Church will host a faith-based movie on Wednesday night. This year they will be showing “I Can Only Imagine.” The movie will begin at 6:45 p.m. at the church lawn weather permitting or inside if necessary. Thanks to FBC for hosting this special worship opportunity.

On Thursday night, the WOW lodge will once again sponsor the Community Night Out in front of the Fire Department. Free hot dogs and drinks will be available along with party jumpers for the kids. The fun will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thanks to WOW, Volunteer Insurance, Rutherford Grocery, Centennial Bank and Burkes Beverages for funding this event and to the firefighters for doing the cooking.

Friday evening promises to be a busy and fun time. Centennial Bank will be hosting the grand marshal’s reception beginning at 4:30 p.m. Meanwhile downtown, A Taste of Davy hosted by downtown businesses will be held again this year. For a $1 donation, you will be able to purchase a bracelet that will allow you to sample the good things to eat at the participating businesses. At 6: p.m., Slayton’s School of Martial Arts will put on a demonstration of their skills. The Larry Frye Band will be providing the music for the Street Dance this year. Please come on out and enjoy the dance and visit with everyone.

Saturday will be the big day with activities all day and into the night. There will be arts and crafts and food vendors downtown all day. The Fire Dept. will once again sponsor an antique tractor show with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and awards at 12:30 p.m. The car show registration will also begin at 8 a.m. on the Rutherford School parking lot. The pet show will get underway on the tennis court behind Rutherford School at 10 a.m. Also about that time, Station 9 will have BBQ ready to start selling. It will be available at the facility until it is gone.

Registration for the Grand Parade will begin at 1 p.m. across from the old Kellwood building with parade lineup on the parking lot. The parade will begin promptly at 2 p.m. Following the parade, around 3:30, there will be bluegrass and gospel music on the Davy Crockett Cabin porch.

The Rutherford School Booster Club will be holding a 5K Glo-Run again this year. Registration will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Jones Volunteer Park with the run starting at 7:30. The festival will close with a fireworks show at the park at 8:30.

Don’t forget that T-Shirts are now available at City Hall, Hester Drugs, Volunteer Insurance and Centennial Bank. The new shirt design has been very well received, and the shirts have already been selling quite well, so go ahead and get yours before the festival begins.

As always, a great deal of work has gone into planning the festival, so the committee hopes that you will come out and participate and enjoy as many of the events as you can. Thanks to all who have helped in any way in the planning stages. There are always places that help is needed at the various events. If you would be willing to help, email davycrockettdays@outlook.com or call Alan Abbott at 514-6483.

You can follow all the plans and events on Facebook at Davy Crockett Days – Rutherford, Tennessee or Town of Rutherford, Tennessee.