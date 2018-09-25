Chamber banquet a success despite warm weather

Night of music, food, fun, games, auctions, awards entertained all

Chamber (humorous) award winners

Other awards voted by chamber banquet attendees are Lamplighter Award winner Laurie Gamble for always having a light on in the business or office long after everyone else has gone; and the Lifesaver Awards going to the Gambles/McDonald’s for being the person or business you can always rely on to lend a helping hand, and willing to go above and beyond.