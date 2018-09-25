Chamber banquet a success despite warm weather

Night of music, food, fun, games, auctions, awards entertained all
CHAMBER LADIES – The Humboldt Chamber of Commerce celebrated this past Thursday night with their annual membership banquet. Beth Culpepper (from left) Anna Surratt and Amanda Love prepared a great program that included live music, social time, dinner, door prizes, auctions and awards. Unfortunately Mother Nature reminded everyone that it was still summer with temps reaching the mid 90s that afternoon, making for a rather warm banquet.
OUTGOING BOARD MEMBERS – The retiring Chamber of Commerce board members were recognized during the annual banquet last week. They are (from left) Steve Hardin, Georgann McFarland, Rob DeLoach and Melissa Swingler. Not pictured are Debbie Goodrum and Joseph Montgomery.
CHAMBER PRESIDENTS – Former, current and past presidents got together last Thursday during the Chamber banquet, (from left) president elect John Alsobrook, president Logan Criswell and past president Dustin Twyman.
PARTING GIFT – During Thursday night’s Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet it was announced that chamber events coordinator, Anna Surratt (right) will be moving to Chattanooga and leaving her position. Her mother, Georgann McFarland (left) had local artist Libby Lynch do a painting of four Humboldt landmarks, Twin Oaks where Surratt held her wedding reception, the chamber building where she works, Humboldt High School where she graduated and The Church at Sugar Creek where she attends church.
PASSING THE KEYS – President Melissa Swingler (right) passes the keys to the strawberry red Humboldt Ferrari (West Tennessee Strawberry Festival) to current president, Chelsea Caraway, who will preside over next year’s festival.
Chamber (humorous) award winners
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – The Rookie of the Year Award goes to Sonic’s Logan Criswell for being the newest employee or business owner that is knocking it out of the park.
BACK IN THE DAY AWARD – Humboldt mayor and historian, Marvin Sikes, was voted as the Back in the Day award winner as the person who knows and enjoys the history of Humboldt.
BUNSEN BURNER AWARD – Alex Smith accepts the Bunsen Burner Award on behalf of Humboldt Utilities for the business that is always coming up with something unique and beneficial for everyone, with the hottest ideas.
ONE MORE THING AWARD – Patrick Nycum received the One More Thing Award at the chamber banquet for being the person most likely to extend meetings due to always having another thing to talk about or discuss.
SMALL TOWN SPIRIT AWARD – Shane Lynch received the Small Town Spirit Award during the chamber banquet for being the person or business always rooting for Humboldt.
Other awards voted by chamber banquet attendees are Lamplighter Award winner Laurie Gamble for always having a light on in the business or office long after everyone else has gone; and the Lifesaver Awards going to the Gambles/McDonald’s for being the person or business you can always rely on to lend a helping hand, and willing to go above and beyond.