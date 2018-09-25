Breaking News: Terry Gray appointed to school board By Danny Wade | September 25, 2018 | 0 Former Humboldt High School American history teacher, Terry Gray, was appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Humboldt School Board. The Humboldt City Board approved Gray’s appointment Monday night. Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - News, Humboldt Chronicle Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Chamber banquet a success despite warm weather September 25, 2018 | No Comments » October is Women in Small Business Month September 25, 2018 | No Comments » Rotary provides dictionaries for Humboldt third graders September 25, 2018 | No Comments » Trenton hosts TSBA Fall District Meeting September 25, 2018 | No Comments » TNReady Listening Tour stops in Gibson County September 25, 2018 | No Comments »