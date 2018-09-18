Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Acuff Ferrell, 82, of Waverly, Tenn., died Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Covington, Tenn.

Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 15 in Humphreys County Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jim Roundtree officiating. Interment followed in the Providence Cemetery at 3 p.m. in Jackson, Tenn. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Ferrell was born August 7, 1936 in Humboldt, Tenn. She was a member and former elder of Ellis Grove Presbyterian Church and an avid UT football fan. She enjoyed traveling and going to church functions.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Noel Acuff and Laverne Williamson Acuff; and husband, William H. Ferrell.

Mrs. Ferrell is survived by sons, Dural Ozden (Kathy) of Covington and Erol Ozden (Ferah) of Portland, Ore.; brothers, David Eugene Acuff of New Johnsonville, Tenn. and Milton Acuff (Barbara) of Carthage, Tenn.; grandchildren, Andrew Charles Ozden, Eliz Ozden, Meghan Christine Ozden, Alexis Ozden and Kristin Anderson (John); great-grandson, Axel Anderson; nieces and nephew, Sheila Holland, Lisa Mintel and Billy Acuff.