Joyce Mayo was born January 22, 1946. She passed away September 16, 2018 after a long illness.

Mrs. Mayo was the daughter of Priestly and Vader Jowers of Lexington, Tenn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Willie Nelson Jowers of Lexington, Billy Jowers of Lexington, Junior Jowers of Lexington, Jospephine Semour of Gibson, Tenn., Jewel Ement of Nashville, Tenn. and Lenor Eason of Lexington.

Mrs. Mayo leaves behind husband, Clifton Mayo of Humboldt, Tenn.; children Greg Mayo of Three Way, Tenn. and Crystal Sakarakis of Humboldt; grandchildren Jordan Sakarakis, USAF of Salt Lake City, Utah, Martez Newble of Humboldt and Matthew Mayo of Canyon Lake, Texas.

Mrs. Mayo moved to Humboldt in 1966. After graduating from Arnold’s Beauty School in Milan, Tenn. she opened and ran the Beauty Room for 10 years. At that time, she had to close the business due to health reasons.

Mrs. Mayo will be in the care of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.