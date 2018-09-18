On Sunday, September 9, 2018, John Franklin Smith, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 83 at Cartersville Medical Center in Cartersville, Ga. He passed away peacefully and quietly as he lived, surrounded by his family. Mr. Smith lived his final years in Acworth, Ga. with his daughter, Stephanie and her family and was an active member of Kellog Creek Church of Christ.

Mr. Smith was born August 8, 1935 in Humboldt, Tenn. to John H. and Edna (Bledsoe) Smith. He attended Humboldt High School, graduating in 1953. After briefly serving in the National Guard he joined the Army in 1955 and was stationed in Germany as a specialist in military intelligence until his discharge in 1958. Upon returning home he resumed farming with his father, which became his life’s work. On December 30, 1967, he married Bobbie Jean Holder. They had two daughters, Stephanie and Julie. He was a long time member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ. Mr. Franklin was a gentle, quiet man who loved God, family, country, animals (especially cats) and John Deere tractors. His family will remember him for his ability to face any hardship with faith, perseverance and grace. Even when his body began to fail, his spirit was strong and he was known for always saying that one only had to leave the house to see others less fortunate.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his father, John Henry Smith, and his mother, Edna Bledsoe Smith.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Bobbie Jean Smith; daughters, Stephanie Harr (spouse Kevin) and their daughters Savannah and Sierra, and Julie Fuller (spouse Chris), and daughter Emma of Nashville, Tenn. and nephews, Drew and Dillon of Acworth.

Celebration of a life well lived will be held at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home in Humboldt, Tenn. on Saturday, September 22 at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12 noon. Graveside service will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend sincere, heartfelt gratitude to the Cartersville Medical Center, especially the physicians and staff of ER, 2N, and the nursing leadership team for making Franklin’s final transition as peaceful and as comfortable as possible while caring for him and the family as if it were their own.