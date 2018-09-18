The Doodle Soup Days parade is Saturday at 10 a.m. in downtown Bradford, but there are plenty of activities scheduled throughout the week.

The Greater Gibson County Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Trivia Night Tuesday at 6:30 in the Bradford Elementary School gym. A community church service is scheduled Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and a pork chop supper will be held Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fire Dept. A free gospel singing follows the supper at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Performers will be The Kindred Spirits and The Mark Tremmell Quartet.

Friday and Saturday are chock-full of events including the annual quilt and art shows, carnival rides for children and several activities sponsored by Bradford school groups. The festival wraps up Saturday night with live music in the park starting at 6. Featured acts are The Buzz Kings, Mic Harrison and the High Score and Resurrection – A Journey Tribute. The concert is free.

For the full schedule of events, visit doodlesoupdays.com.