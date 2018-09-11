Ollie Ruth Claybrook Farmer swiftly left her earthly body on September 3, 2018. Born in Gates, Tennessee on October 7, 1928, she moved to Humboldt, Tennessee when she started high school and had been a resident there ever since. She met and married her Stigall High School sweetheart, Mr. Calvin Farmer, who is left to cherish the memory of his lifelong mate. Ollie Ruth

could truly teach any subject and served as a public and Sunday school teacher. She was also dedicated to the Humboldt and world community at-large, having served on the Humboldt Housing Authority and led the building of a church and school in Kenya, Africa, to name a few of her many contributions. Ollie Ruth was a Life Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and a charter member of the Thea Eta Omega Chapter in Humboldt. Most importantly, she was revered by her family and friends, those born into the family as well as those she adopted in love.

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are welcome to participate in Ollie Ruth’s Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church in Humboldt, as well as a public visitation and a wake service to follow from 5 – 7 p.m. Her celebration of life service will be held at The Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 1 p.m. She will be interred at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads on Monday, September 17, 2018 at 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, or the Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation.