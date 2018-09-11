Doris Emily Lewis Pillow was born on February 21, 1930. She passed away August 28, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Mrs. Pillow was a member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She was retired from Emerson Motor Company. She was a member of Eastern Star.

Mrs. Pillow was preceded in death by her husband, Willy Clifton Pillow; son, Tommy Lewis Brown; parents, Greg and Lena Lewis; and five brothers, Robert, Thomas, James, Harold and Joe.

She is survived by son, Carl Pillow (Lauray); daughter-in-law, Barbara Brown; granddaughters, Michelle Price (Jason) and Amber Charles (Jon) and five great-grandchildren, Katie and Haley Price, Carlson, Saylor and Harper Charles.

Services were held at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home on August 30, 2018 with visitation from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral service was at 2 p.m. with the burial following in Oak Grove Cemetery. Bro. Rob Harris officiated.