Churches promote unity with prayer

By Crystal Burns

Several Trenton churches hosted a community march Saturday morning to promote unity.

“It’s about the whole community of Trenton,” said Rev. Jerry Moore, pastor of New Springhill Baptist Church. “We’re trying to make our [city] leaders’ job easier.”

The Trenton Police Department provided vehicle escorts to insure marchers’ safety as a small crowd of church members, elected officials and Trenton City Council candidates walked through the historically African-American section of town while singing and praying. Prayers focused on ridding Trenton of drugs, crime and violence and asked for unity.

“I don’t know if we accomplished a thing, but we tried,” said Mayor Ricky Jackson after the march ended where it started at First Baptist Church on Gibson Road. He encouraged participants to continue working together to make the community better.

Church leaders said they want to increase their visibility to those who may need help or encouragement. They also used the march as an opportunity to encourage people to vote.

Alderman Billie Wade carried a sign that read, “Go Vote.” After the march, he said, “If you do not vote, you don’t have much to say.” He said citizens should get race off their minds and remember we are one country and one community.

“I love this community,” he said. “Let’s pull together as a unit.”

Police Chief Bill Cusson pledged the department’s full support to the ministers.

“We’re all in this together,” he said. “I assure you that you have the support of our police department 100 percent.”

Following the march, participating churches served lunch at the empty lot across from Trenton Laundromat, offering free burgers and hot dogs plus time for fellowship.