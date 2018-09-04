Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Thomas were held at 1 p.m., Friday, August 31, 2018, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Sellers officiating. Burial followed in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Thomas, 80, passed away Sunday, August 26, 2018, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Gibson County, Tenn. to the late Jody and Edna Walters.

Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Oneal Thomas; sister, Rebecca Walters; brothers, John Walters, Lloyd Walters; step-sons, Randall Thomas and Kenneth Thomas; and step-daughter, Susan Byrum.

She is survived by her daughters, Becky Thomas and Mary Christine Reeves; step-son, Jimmy Bear Thomas; brother, Bill Walters; sisters, Rosia Rushing, Bonnie Harrington, Martha Ward, Sondra Houston and Sue Burk; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.