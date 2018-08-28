Relay Fun Day slated Sept. 8

by Danny Wade

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 8 for a day of fun and entertainment. Relay for Life Fun Day will have something for everyone.

This is the first ever Relay Fun Day, according to Humboldt Relay chair, Mitzie Privitt.

With all five Gibson County Relays coming together for one big Relay event back in June, it’s still important to keep each community involved with their own events. That’s when Privitt, along with Mollie Lacey, community development manager for the American Cancer Society, and the Humboldt Relay committee, put their heads together to do something locally to raise funds to fight cancer and help find a cure.

“I’m super excited to mix it up,” Privitt said of Fun Day. “This is the first time for a Relay event during the day.”

Fun Day will be held at Bailey Park from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Our goal for Relay Fun Day is to offer something for everybody—kids, adults, friends and family,” Lacey said. “We’d like everyone to come out for lots of fun.”

Fun Day will be similar to the main Relay for Life nighttime event. There will be jumpers for the kids, several campsites by local businesses and organizations, live entertainment, games with prizes and so much more.

“We’re pushing for a goal of $10,000 in one day,” Privitt said.

Last Thursday, Lacey and Privitt teamed up and visited several Humboldt businesses, knocking on doors, anything they could to get people involved and spread the word of this new daytime event.

Fun Day kicks off at 8 a.m. with a 5/10k run. Preregistration is available or on-site registration will be held at 7 a.m. before the race.

There will be a pet parade at 9 a.m. with several categories to win. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Opening ceremonies will be at 9:30 a.m.

At 10 a.m., inflatable jumpers will open. Tickets and bracelets will be available to purchase. Campsites will also open, some selling food, some having games and all types of fun.

Also at 10 a.m., the silent auction will begin, as will the Pop-up Shop Market Place with great gifts and items. Minute to Win It games will also begin at 10 a.m.

Live entertainment is set to start at 11 a.m., along with the corn hole tournament. Corn hole registration begins at 9 a.m.

At 11:30 a.m., the kid’s paint party will begin.

The live auction will begin at noon with local auctioneer Ivan Hodge.

The cake walk is slated for 1 p.m.

The adult paint party begins at 1:30 p.m., as does the dance party.

More live entertainment is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The day wraps up beginning at 3 p.m. with the Hungry Hungry Hippo tournament (registration starts at 10 a.m.) and wrapping up with closing announcements.

“We want this event to be all about Humboldt and with all of the teams, entertainment and games local,” Privitt noted. “Please help us spread the word.”

As you can see, there will be lots of excitement packed into a few hours during Relay Fun Day. In order to pull this off, volunteers are needed. Students needing community service hours for school can contact Privitt directly at 731-414-2619 to volunteer.

Make plans to attend the first every Relay Fun Day in Humboldt on Saturday, September 8. You’ll have loads of fun and find plenty to eat, all while helping out a very worthy cause, the American Cancer Society.