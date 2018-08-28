Nite Lite sets audition days for ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ & vocalists to perform holiday tunes

Gibson County Nite Lite Theatre has two opportunities for local talent to get involved in a Christmas favorite.

Auditions for people ages 16 and up for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be held Sunday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at the theater office located at 500 W. Eaton St. in Trenton. Parts are available for four men, five women and two that can be filled by either.

Those auditioning should come prepared to do a cold read from the script and sing a short song. A pianist will be available.

Nite Lite will also hold auditions for vocalists ages 16 and up to sing Christmas songs before the presentation of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Auditions will also be held for a youth choir ages 8-15. Instrumentalists proficient on their instrument are also welcome to try out. These auditions will be held at the theater office on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. A pianist will be available.

Performance dates are Nov. 8-11 with two performances on Saturday.

Anyone with a conflict with the audition dates or needing more information should call 855-2129 or 636-1115 and leave a message.