Mr. Lester E. Frost passed away at his home near Medina on August 23, 2018 at the age of 83.

Mr. Frost was proud to have served his country as a medical aid in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Transportation in Jackson after 18 years of service. Mr. Frost was well known for his singing and guitar playing abilities that he often enjoyed displaying at the Old Country Store. His wife often danced as he played a Hank Williams tune.

Mr. Frost was born on March 14, 1935 to Charlie E. Frost and Pearl (Banks) Frost in Missouri. He was raised and spent most of his life in and around Medina where he met his wife and raised his children. He married the love of his life, Clara A. Jones, on May 19, 1956 and have been together for 62 years. They had two daughters, Nita Ann Boyd (Charles) and Sherry Dianne Griffin (Scott). They are also blessed with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with another one on the way. Mr. Frost is also survived by two brothers, Bill Frost and Benney Frost; and a sister, Vernetta Frost.

​He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Elmer Frost and Arlis Frost.

Funeral services for Mr. Frost were held on Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Frank Bowling officiating. Interment followed in the Gibson County Memory Gardens.