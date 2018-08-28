James “Big Boy” Talton Graves Sr.

Funeral services for Mr. James Talton Graves Sr., 90, were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 27, 2018 in the Humboldt First United Methodist Church with Alan Grant officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday, August 26 from 4 until 8 p.m. at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home and Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mr. Graves passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

James, Big Boy known to most, was a lifelong resident of Humboldt, Tenn. He was born in the very home of his farm where he raised his family with his wife, Nancy. He served his country and community as a veteran of the National Guard, a lifelong and devoted member of the First United Methodist Church and a board member of the Federal Land Bank and Gibson County Electric Cooperative. His love of farming developed at an early age and continued throughout his life. It was only surpassed by the love he had for his family. Mr. Graves shared this love of farm and family with his children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, gave a place for them to fish, play, explore, escape and learn the value of hard work. He told them, “Never be afraid to get your hands dirty”, a life lesson he truly believed. Mr. Graves never met a stranger, was quick to share a laugh and tale…and embellish a story or two. He often said he was “born to work” and he did up until the end.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Warmack Graves; parents, Talton Everette Graves and Mary Maude Luckey Graves; and two brothers, Howard Graves and Robert Graves.

Mr. Graves is survived by four daughters, Dianne G. Barger (Bryan) of Germantown, Tenn., Nancy Graves Mincher (Mark) of Huntsville, Ala., Carol Graves Holladay of Washington D.C. and Missy Gosnell (Doug) of Madison, Ala.; a son, James Talton Graves Jr. (Kimberly) of Humboldt; three sisters, Virginia Sanders Pitts of Collierville, Tenn., Ann Pettigrew (Dean) of Brownsville, Tenn. and Jane Stone of Memphis, Tenn.; nine grandchildren, Dr. Katie Barger, Amy B. Roberts, John Barger, Dr. Wade Mincher, Allyson Murphree, Sarah Holladay, James Holladay, Rachel Gosnell and Justin Gosnell; and three great-grandchildren, Asher Murphree, Weston Murphree and Andy Dennis Mincher.

Memorial contributions may be made the 1st United Methodist Church 200 North 12th Ave., Humboldt, TN 38343.