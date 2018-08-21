Trenton, Bradford mayors unopposed in Nov. election

By Crystal Burns

Trenton Mayor Ricky Jackson and Bradford Mayor Ray Arnold are unopposed in their re-election campaigns in the Nov. 6 election.

The deadline to qualify for several city races was Thursday.

Trenton voters will have nine candidates to consider for six seats on the city’s board of aldermen. Incumbents Bubba Abbott, Frank Gibson, Rickey Graves and Dona Leadbetter are seeking re-election.

Former mayor Tony Burriss is running for alderman as is current Alderman Billie Wade who was appointed to fill his brother George Wade’s unexpired term earlier this year.

Newcomers on the ballot are Myra Elam, Leslie Ferguson and CeCe Jones.

Alderman Joe Hammonds is not running for re-election.

The Trenton ballot will also include a referendum for On Premise Consumption or Liquor by the Drink. Gibson County Administer of Elections Julieanne Hart said Trenton has already turned in a petition with the number of required signatures, which is 10 percent of the total in the municipality who voted for governor in the 2014 election.

In Bradford, Randy Graville and Richard Hollinshead are seeking two seats on the board being vacated by Aldermen Steve Gearin and Jeff McCarter.

Deadline to register to vote Nov. 6 is Tuesday, Oct. 9. Early voting will be held Oct. 17-Nov. 1.