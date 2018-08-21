FFA Alumni Auction and BBQ slated this Saturday

by Danny Wade

A one time favorite event is coming back to Humboldt. The FFA Alumni Auction and BBQ is this Saturday at Bailey Park.

The auction is set to begin at 9 a.m. with a silent auction. The live auction is slated to begin at 10 a.m. with auctioneer Gary Williams running the show. Barbecue plates will be for sale around 11 a.m.

Jason Wiles, Ag teacher and FFA advisor at Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School, and other Humboldt FFA alumni, have gathered up several items for this year’s auction.

As of last week, approximately 50 items have been donated but more are expected to come in. FFA alumna, Christine Warrington, has been doing a lot of the leg-work, seeking donations from local businesses and individuals.

The FFA Alumni Auction first began in 1986 and ran annually for several years. A few years ago, the annual auction had a brief hiatus but is back this year and hopefully years to come.

This year’s auction has items for men and women, with both high dollar items as well as items for a few dollars. There will be something for everyone that can fit the budget.

Perhaps the biggest ticket item on the auction block is a 1993 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition. Other items include movie passes, oil change, tools, flower arrangements, baking pans, model trucks, gift baskets—the list goes on and on.

Funds from the auction will assist with Humboldt FFA competition trips for career development and leadership events.

“We have about 40 students in grades nine through 12,” Wiles said of the number taking his CTE (career and technical education) courses. “Our courses are agriculture natural resources and agriculture engineering. Each course has five paths.”

Humboldt students will participate in several competitions throughout the year. September is milk quality. October is land evaluation (soil judging). November is livestock and poultry, which are two separate competitions. February will be two speaking contests. March wraps up with skills, a competition with categories of rafters, electric wiring, land measuring and small engine.

“We are a group of local supporters of Humboldt High School FFA students trying to help them to live out the FFA motto: Learning to do, Doing to learn, Earning to live, Living to serve,” Wiles said of those who organize the FFA Alumni Auction and BBQ. “Please join us as we show our support.”