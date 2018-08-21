Funeral services for Mrs. Evelyn Mildred Holder, 93, were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018 in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home with Randy Kea officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. Visitation with the family was at 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday.

Mrs. Holder, a member of the Humboldt Church of Christ and retired employee of Brown Shoe Company, passed away at her residence on Wednesday August 8, 2018 in Humboldt.

Her hobbies, which she enjoyed were gardening and quilting.

Mrs. Holder was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Holder; and a son, Richard Holder.

She is survived by a son, Russell Holder of Humboldt; three grandchildren, Matthew Holder, Tracie McMeecha and Bryan Holder; and seven great-grandchildren.