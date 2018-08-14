Johnny L. Antwine

Mr. Johnny Leroy Antwine, 70, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Brookdale Jackson Oaks in Jackson, Tenn. Mr. Antwine had lived there for 21 years since becoming disabled at age 49.

He served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran.

Mr. Antwine was born in Milan, Tenn. to the late William “Bill” Leroy and Bonnie Browning Antwine. He grew up in Medina where he graduated from Medina High School and attended Medina First Baptist Church before entering the military.

He is survived by his son, William “Billy” L. Antwine (Anissa); daughter, Danielle Greene (Boyce); brothers, Gary Graves and Paul Taylor; sisters, Bonnie Susan Antwine, Nancey King, Lori Abraham, Leslie Graves, Bonnie Agurrie, and Paulett Miller; grandson, Ian Greene; and granddaughter, Abigail Beare.

A memorial visitation was held at Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina Thursday, August 9, 2018.