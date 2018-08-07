One city, three school board elections were held Thursday

By Crystal Burns

One local city and three school board elections were included on Thursday’s county general and state primary ballot.

In Trenton, City Court Clerk Wilma Champion received 591 complimentary votes.

On the Bradford Special School District board, voters re-elected Ricky L. Bratton with 504 votes and chose Charles Cowen over John T. Dawson 399 to 305.

Tom Lannom was re-elected to the Gibson County Special School District board, receiving 892 complimentary votes.

Richard Skiles received 239 complimentary votes for the Kenton Special School District board (Gibson Co. position), and Jason Scott Williams received 205 complimentary votes for the Obion Co. position.

State primaries

In the state primaries, Gibson County went for Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd. Boyd out-paced his challengers with 3,681 votes. Bill Lee, who won statewide, received 2,152 votes in Gibson Co. Diane Black garnered 1,221, Beth Harwell 373, Basil Marceaux Sr. 2 and Kay White 10.

Gibson Co. voters fell in line with the state in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, favoring Karl Dean with 1,291 votes. Craig Fitzhugh received 520 votes in the county, and Mezianne Vale Payne 152.

Gibson Co. also followed the state in senate primaries, voting overwhelmingly for Marsha Blackburn on the Republican side and Phil Bredesen on the Democratic side. Blackburn received 5,654 votes in the county compared to Aaron L. Pettigrew’s 940. Bredesen garnered 1,965 votes in the county compared to Gary Davis’ 120 and John Wolfe’s 70.

In the 8th congressional district primaries, Republican incumbent David Kustoff carried the county with 3,684 votes. George S. Flinn Jr. received 3,154 votes, and Colleen Owens collected 315. Democrat John Boatner won the county with 956 votes compared to Erika Stotts Pearson’s 737. Pearson, however, edged Boatner in the district, earning 16,905 votes to Boatner’s 16,739. She will face Kustoff in the November election.

Republican incumbent Curtis Halford received 6,583 complimentary Gibson Co. votes in the primary, and Democrat Gregory Frye received 1,611 complimentary Gibson Co. votes in his primary. The district also includes a portion of Carroll Co.

Republican Gary Kee received 5,261 complimentary votes for State Committeeman District 24.

Democrat Don Farmer received 1,824 complimentary votes for State Committeeman District 24.

Rebecca Griffey defeated Elizabeth Phillips in the Republican primary for State Committeewoman District 24 by a vote tally of 2,573 to 2,473.

Democrat Angela Callis received 1,644 complimentary votes for State Committeewoman District 24.

Overall, 10,328 of the 29,053 (35.55 percent) registered voters in the county cast ballots. More than 4,300 voted early or absentee, and 6,024 voted Thursday.

All results are unofficial.