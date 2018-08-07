Humboldt kids return to school

by Danny Wade

Humboldt kids were back in school last Wednesday for a half-day as summer break came to a close. Their first full day was Thursday.

For the first time in recent history, all three of the Humboldt City Schools have new principals, Jason Newman at Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School, Brittanie Doaks at East Elementary and Dr. Renette Coleman at Stigall Primary School.

“We have had a wonderful start to the school year,” stated Director of Schools Dr. Versie R. Hamlett. “There is an excitement in our buildings with the addition of three new administrators, and some new faculty and staff members. The principals made a seamless transition, which demonstrates their level of dedication to our students. The faculty and staff at all three schools have expressed appreciation for their new principal and the morale is very high.”

As in practically every school year, new students show up the first day or within the first few days of the year to be registered. At first glance, school populations are up slightly but the final numbers have not been calculated due to new registrations still coming in.

“This will be a year of excellence in our schools as we strengthen our efforts to deliver on our focus to build relationships, teach, and inspire,” Dr. Hamlett said. “The efforts to deliver on this promise of excellence have already begun with time spent this summer providing professional development for administrators and teachers to enhance organizational leadership and curriculum and instruction.”

Dr. Hamlett and all the school staff are looking forward to the new school year. As always, please be aware of school zones as you drive the streets of Humboldt and watch for school buses making frequent stops along city streets.

“Our students are excited to be back and we continue to register new students, Dr. Hamlett added. “I certainly appreciate the parents and community members for providing school supplies and uniforms. We are looking forward to a great year.”