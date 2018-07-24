Marsha Kay Luther

Marsha Kay (Crouch) Luther, 46, of Humboldt, Tenn. passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tenn. From her birth, September 30, 1971 until the day she was called home, she blessed everyone she met with her compassion, faith and love for music. She was a loyal and faithful servant of God.

Mrs. Luther graduated from Bradford High School and Arnold’s Beauty School in 1990. She continued her education at Tennessee Technology in Jackson. She was a retired nail technician of 28 years. She was a loving mother, wife and daughter. She had an infectious personality that touched everyone she met. Mrs. Luther enjoyed working with her hands, redecorating, party planning and spending time with her family. She was best known for her acts of services to others. She would give the shirt off her back.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, William Day; grandmother, Vada Day; her brother, Anthony Crouch; niece, Brittany Crouch; and her cousins, Dana Harston and Little Jim Warren.

Mrs. Luther is survived by her husband, Jeff Luther; children, Mallery (Chelle) Yancy, Maghan (Chris) Crutchfield and Joshua Smith; mother Sheila Day; siblings, Michael McCoy, Jolene (Travis) Volk, Maria Manning, Ricky Luther and Kim Sutberry; as well as her nieces and nephews, Madison and Michael Anthony McCoy, Erik (Ashley) Crouch and Courtney (John) Jones.

Services for Mrs. Luther were held at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home in Humboldt. Visitation was on Sunday, July 22, 2018 from 4 until 8 p.m. Her funeral was Monday, July 23, 2018 at 1 p.m. with graveside services at Highland Memorial Gardens in Jackson, Tenn.