Soccer players honored at annual awards banquet

By Lori Cathey

The Gibson County High School annual boys’ soccer awards banquet was held recently.

Head Coach Mixon Moore welcomed the crowd of supporters and thanked the parents for all their help this year. Moore began the awards segment by giving a recap of the 2018 season, sharing a few statistics.

The Pioneers finished the season with a record of 9-6-1, dramatically improving from last year’s 1-15-1. They had the first winning season in 13 years and defeated Peabody for the first time ever. The Pioneer had five shutouts with none last year, scored 36 goals in 16 games and only gave up 21 goals for the season. The Pioneers finished runners-up in the Gibson County Soccer Championship Tournament losing to Peabody in overtime.

Coach Moore said, “This season the boys finally answered the bell like I always knew they could.”

Dalton Kitzer, Cameron McElroy and Henry Todd were named to the All-District Team. Warren Langston, Todd and Garrett Doss severed as team captains.

Moore and coach Rob McGregor awarded Cameron McElroym Offensive Player of the Year; Guy Motett, Defensive Player of the Year; Dalton Kitzer, Defensive Player of the Year; Garrett Doss, Offensive Midfielder Player of the Year; Henry Todd, Defensive Midfielder Player of the Year; Garrett Doss, Most Assists; Cameron McElroy, Most Goals; Billy McMinn, Most Pass for Assists; Warren Langston, Most Pass for Assists; Trey Watson, Most Pass for Assists; Cameron McElroy, Most Pass for Assists; Tristen Hall, Most Tackles and Warren Langston, Most Physical.