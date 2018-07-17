Richard Leo Cole Jr.

Mr. Rick Cole Jr., 61, passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home on Sunday, July 15, at 3 p.m. with Dr. Bill Espy officiating.

Mr. Cole was born in Dearborn, Mich. to Richard and Ann Marie Shoup Cole. He spent most of his youth in South Lyon, Mich. He has made his home in Jackson, Tenn. for the last 30 years, but was always a University of Michigan fan! “Go Blue!” Mr. Cole was also a music fan and loved attending concerts whenever he could. He worked at TBDN in Jackson as a quality control supervisor.

Mr. Cole married the love of his life, Becky Sue Cole, on July 13, 1985 and have never been apart since.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James “Jimmy” Cole.

Mr. Cole is survived by his wife, Becky Sue; daughters, Tiffany (Mark) Batterbee, Toni (David) Altfeld and Jamie (Michael) Williams; sisters, Pamela (Ken) Dragon and Debi Gelardi: grandchildren, Danea, Trey, Preston and Dakota Batterbee; and Tommy and Payton Williams; also fur babies, Maggie Altfeld and loved pet Red.