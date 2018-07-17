Board picks Wamble as Trenton Light & Water GM

By Crystal Burns

The Trenton Board of Alderman hired Joe Wamble as general manager of Trenton Light & Water during the city’s July 10 meeting.

Wamble has lived in Trenton 32 years. He has spent the last 26 years with Tennessee Job Training & Safety. Prior to that, he was a journeyman lineman for Gibson Electric Membership Corporation for 15 years.

Wamble’s first day at Trenton Light & Water is Aug. 1.

“I feel really good about Trenton Light & Water and the City of Trenton,” Wamble said. “This is a great opportunity for me.”

Wamble said his first order of business is to get to know the employees better. He said interim general manager Jenny Corbin would be an invaluable resource to him.

“She’s been a major part of making the utility department function for many years,” Wamble said. “We need her.”

Mayor Ricky Jackson thanked Corbin for her leadership.

“We want to thank Jenny for doing an excellent job as interim general manager,” he said. “We feel good about Joe being here. He’s familiar with the town.”

Wamble and his wife Patricia have three children. Their daughter Crista and her husband Rodney have three children. Son Josh is a minister in Louisville, and son Jody and his wife Mary have three children.

The board was unanimous in its selection of Wamble, who was one of four finalists to be interviewed.

“We are very fortunate in having the choice that we had,” said Alderperson Dona Leadbetter.

“It’s very unusual to have four finalists that are homegrown,” said Alderman Bubba Abbott. “They all had Trenton roots. For that, I’m proud.”

Officer hired – At the recommendation of Police Chief Bill Cusson, the board hired Braxton Bolton, of Milan. Bolton began with the Police Dept. July 14. He will attend the state police academy September-December.