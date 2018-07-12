Inmate back in custody after walking away from work detail

An inmate that walked away from his work detail Wednesday afternoon is back in custody.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas reported Thursday morning that authorities had captured David Madding, 34, of Union City. Thomas said that shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, Madding approached a woman walking to her car in Dyer and demanded that she give him her car. Madding left the residence in the victim’s vehicle headed towards Rutherford.

Thomas said that information was developed shortly after that Madding was parked at Walmart in Union City. The Union City Police Dept. responded, and after spotting the vehicle, they approached it and ordered the driver out.

Madding sped off, leading Union City Police and the Obion Co. Sheriff’s Dept. on a pursuit that ended outside the city limits of Troy, Thomas said. Officers took Madding into custody, and he was transferred to the Obion Co. Correctional Complex where he will face additional charges from Union City and Obion Co. in related to the pursuit. Thomas said Madding would also face charges from the Dyer Police Dept. related to theft of a vehicle.

“I would like to personally thank all the agencies that worked diligently to bring Mr. Madding back to custody,” Thomas said. “Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Office was outstanding in the pursuit and eventual apprehension of Mr. Madding. The US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force was vital to our investigation, along with Dyer Police Department, Rutherford Police Department, Kenton Police Department, Gibson County and Dyer Fire stations, and TN Bomb and Arson even assisted in the search. Without cooperative efforts like this and relationships between agencies, teamwork of this scale would not be possible.”

Madding was serving time for theft and robbery and was being housed in Gibson Co. for the Obion Co. Sheriff’s Office. When he walked away from his work detail, Madding was with a Sheriff’s Office employee and other trustees, picking up litter in the area of New Hope Road in Dyer, Thomas said.