Martha B. Coleman

| | 0

Martha B. Coleman, 73, died Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Bells Nursing Home after a long illness.

She was born to Freeman and Maynola Whitehead Byrd in Gadsden, Tenn.

Mrs. Coleman was retired as an accountant with Kevin Carter, CPA Firm.  She was a longtime member of Poplar Heights Baptist Church where she  attended with her husband, Clyde, and taught Sunday school for many years.  She was a master gardener, member of the Red Hats Society, Jackson City Beautiful and volunteered her time at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She is survived by her son, Tommy Coleman and wife Amy of Jackson, Tenn.; one daughter, Regina Ingram and husband Jamie of LaGrange, Ga.; one brother, Earl W. (Lillian) Byrd of Gadsden; two sisters, Audrey F. Sides of Gadsden and Mary Goodrich of Milan, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Kayla Coleman and Grace Ingram; three step-grandchildren, Dillon Allbert, David Wells and Kirk Wells; and one great-granddaughter, Evie Allbert.   

Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Clyde Coleman; one brother, Jimmy Byrd; and her parents.

The family received friends Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 12 to 2 p.m. followed with the funeral at 2 p.m. at Poplar Heights Baptist Church in Jackson, Tenn. with Rev. David Stephan officiating.  Burial followed in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Arrington Funeral Directors, in Jackson, was in charge of arrangements.

Posted in Humboldt Chronicle - Obituaries, Obituaries

Leave a Comment