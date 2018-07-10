Martha B. Coleman, 73, died Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Bells Nursing Home after a long illness.

She was born to Freeman and Maynola Whitehead Byrd in Gadsden, Tenn.

Mrs. Coleman was retired as an accountant with Kevin Carter, CPA Firm. She was a longtime member of Poplar Heights Baptist Church where she attended with her husband, Clyde, and taught Sunday school for many years. She was a master gardener, member of the Red Hats Society, Jackson City Beautiful and volunteered her time at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She is survived by her son, Tommy Coleman and wife Amy of Jackson, Tenn.; one daughter, Regina Ingram and husband Jamie of LaGrange, Ga.; one brother, Earl W. (Lillian) Byrd of Gadsden; two sisters, Audrey F. Sides of Gadsden and Mary Goodrich of Milan, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Kayla Coleman and Grace Ingram; three step-grandchildren, Dillon Allbert, David Wells and Kirk Wells; and one great-granddaughter, Evie Allbert.

Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Clyde Coleman; one brother, Jimmy Byrd; and her parents.

The family received friends Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 12 to 2 p.m. followed with the funeral at 2 p.m. at Poplar Heights Baptist Church in Jackson, Tenn. with Rev. David Stephan officiating. Burial followed in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Arrington Funeral Directors, in Jackson, was in charge of arrangements.