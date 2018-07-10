Funeral services for Mrs. Margie Graves, 81, were held 1 p.m. Sunday, July 8, 2018, at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Kemper and Dr. Bill Espy officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery.

Mrs. Graves passed away Friday, July 6, 2018, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born in Madison County to Earvin Cash and Beulah Jones Cash. Mrs. Graves was raised in the Friendship community near Medina. She married Larry Glenn Graves in 1955 and they enjoyed 62 years together on the family farm on Graves Loop Road. She worked as an insurance adjuster, on the election commission and was a member of the Golden Circle Sunday School Class at Antioch.

Mrs. Graves was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Lynn Graves; brother, Robert (Doris) Cash; sister, Shirley Knierman (Gus); grandchildren, Janet Hodge (Jonathan) and Brian Hodge (Holly); great-grandchildren, Emma Cathryn Blenis, Mary Payton Hodge, and Emory Kate Hodge.

Family request donations be made to Antioch Baptist Church building fund in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.