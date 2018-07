Graveside services for Mr. Gregory John Deegan, 62, were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 8, 2018 in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Deegan, a sonographer, passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Marcellus Deegan.

Mr. Deegan is survived by his mother, Lois Smith of Humboldt, Tenn.; a daughter, Lacy Elizabeth Deegan of St. Joseph, Mo.; a son, Gregory James Deegan of Martin, Tenn.; three sisters, Diana Luckey of Jackson, Tenn., Catherine Maine of Germantown, Tenn. and Colleen Deegan of Old Hickory, Tenn.; a brother, James “Jim” Deegan of Red Banks, Miss.; and a former wife, Anne Lacy of Nashville, Tenn.