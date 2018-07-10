Funeral services Mrs. Annie Laurie James, 102, were held on Sunday, July 8, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Ronk Funeral Home. Interment followed in Cox Chapel Cemetery.

Mrs. James passed away on July 4, 2018, in Jackson, Tenn. She was born on September 17, 1915, in Coxville, Tenn. to the late Ira Porter and Catherine Grace Harris.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. James; son, Steve James; brothers, Dr. Ira Ford Porter, King Porter, Wayne Porter, Dr. Nathan Porter and Dr. Huey Porter; daughter-in-law, Thyria James; and grandson, William James.

Mrs. James is survived by her son, Charles Ira James; sisters, Ida Feldman, Erie Kate McCord and Edwina Bunch; grandchildren, Charles S. James, Mary Katherine Capps (Jerry), Rhonda Deal (Joel) and Paul Steven James (Jean); great-grandchildren, Charles Zac James, Larry James, Ryan James, Hannah Katherine Capps, Lucas James and Ethan James; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Mrs. James was held on Sunday, July 8, 2018, from 12 – 3 p.m. at the funeral home.