Funeral services for Mr. Adam Wallace Phelps, 39, were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 9, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday from 4 until 7 p.m.

Mr. Phelps, a lawn maintenance worker and fire restoration specialist, passed away on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at a friend’s home.

He is survived by his parents, Clarence and Ramona Phelps of Gibson, Tenn.; a daughter, Chloe Phelps of Humboldt, Tenn.; a son, Austin Phelps of Pasadena, Md.; a sister, Amanda Reynolds of Magnolia, Del.; a fiancé, Courtney Morris and son Colby; a niece, Lillian Reynolds; and two nephews, Dakotah Reynolds and Noah Reynolds.