Longtime Trenton alderman dies

By Crystal Burns

After an illness that caused him to give up his seat on the Trenton City Council earlier this year, George Wade, a former alderman and school board member, passed away June 29.

Wade devoted more than 30 years to community service. He was recognized in April as the honorary parade marshal of the Trenton Teapot Festival and was able to attend opening ceremonies where he told the crowd, “Trenton has really been good. To all of you, I love you.”

Wade was first elected as city alderman in 1984. He also served on the Trenton Special District board (1998-2005), the Northwest Gibson County YMCA Board of Directors (1999-2005), Governor’s Health Advisory Board (2001-2005), and the TSSD Disciplinary Hearing Board. He was a Police and Fire Commissioner and City Treasurer.

“George wanted to better the whole community,” said Trenton Mayor Ricky Jackson. “He didn’t play any favorites.

“He didn’t say a whole lot until it was time for him to say it,” Jackson continued. “He would listen to all the options. He thought out his decision before he said anything.”

Born in Hayti, Mo., Wade moved to Gibson County with his family when he was in middle school. He graduated from Trenton Rosenwald High School in 1966. Wade took college courses at Jackson State Community College before embarking on a diverse working career. He was a salesman at the Trenton Ford dealership and eventually bought Coleman Cleaners in Trenton. After closing the business, Wade drove a bus for the Trenton school district until retiring in May 2017.

Visitation will be held at New Springhill M.B. Church Wednesday, July 4, 4-7 p.m. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church on High Street in Trenton.