Jerold Anthony Flatt, 68, passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Mr. Flatt fought a long, hard battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Valarie Flatt Coleman.

Mr. Flatt is survived by his daughters, Holly Flatt O’Sullivan and Bonny Flatt; and four grandsons, Colton, Aidan, Liam, and Ewan.

A memorial service for Mr. Flatt will be held Sat, Aug 11 at 2 p.m. at Liberty Hall Full Gospel Church in Gadsden, Tenn.