James L. Early, 80, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on June 18, 2018, from Parkinson’s disease.

Mr. Early was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Martha Early of Loudon, Tenn.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years, Ellen; daughters, Becky, her husband Don, and Erin and her husband Tom; and two brothers, Butch and Sam, and their families.

Mr. Early was born in Philadelphia, Tenn. and lived in Loudon where he graduated from Loudon High School, before joining the US Air Force. He was stationed throughout Europe and the United States with his last deployment being at Vandenburg AFB, California. While there, he received an associate’s degree from Allan Hancock College. After serving his country for 10 years, Mr. Early completed his bachelors degree at Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens, Tenn. He began his business career with Westinghouse Electric in Athens. In 1979, Mr. Early was recruited to Humboldt by Copeland Electric, and then by Magnetek in Lexington, Tenn. After leaving industry management, he joined the Gun Shop in Humboldt where he spent 25 years before retiring in 2015.

Mr. Early’s quiet and calm nature, extraordinary intelligence and humor, his deep love of nature, and his devotion to his wife and girls will be treasured forever. He will always be their protector, confidante, and the embodiment of true love and affection.

It was his request that no memorial service be held, and his wishes have been honored and respected. The family welcomes friends to visit at their home in Humboldt, Tenn. to pay their respects for the loss of their loved one.

It was also his wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Friends of the Humboldt Library or The Land Trust for Tennessee.