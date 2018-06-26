Born on January 5, 1978, James Dale Wilson passed away on June 13, 2018, in Panama City, Fla. of congestive heart failure. He was 40 years old.

A former employee of General Dynamics in Lynn Haven, Fla., Mr. Wilson was an avid fisherman. One of his many hobbies was building and flying remote control drones. He loved being with all of his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He leaves behind his parents, Dana and Debi Wilson; sister, Jenny; and nephew, Cody; as well as his aunts and uncles, Rita Wilson Howard, Marcy Wilson, Jeanette Fleming, Patricia (Mike) Dodson and Jerry (Sarah) Smith.

Preceding Mr. Wilson in death were his grandparents, Elton and Blonda Wilson of Humboldt, Tenn.; Jim and Auntnie Hanlon of Lynn Haven; uncles, Julian Fleming, Don Wilson and Peter Howard; as well as 11 cousins.

A celebration of Mr. Wilson’s life will be held in Panama City on Saturday, June 30.

As Mr. Wilson was a life-long sufferer of diabetes, the family asks if anyone would like to donate a memorial for him that it be given to diabetes research.