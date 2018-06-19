Trenton Light & Water GM candidate interviews to be held June 25

By Crystal Burns

Trenton Mayor Ricky Jackson has announced interview dates for the four finalists vying for the general manager’s position at Trenton Light & Water.

The Board of Aldermen, serving as the utility board, will conduct interviews Monday, June 25 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Trenton Light & Water. Finalists are Bob Moore, Stewart Steel Protection Corp.; Clinton Allen, environment restoration program manager at Ft. Campbell, Ky.; Jonathan Dodd, Tennessee Department of Transportation; and Joe Wamble, job training and safety manager for the State of Tennessee.

Jackson said interviews would probably last between 20 to 30 minutes each.

Interviews are open to the public.