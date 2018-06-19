Memorial services for Mr. Larry Joe Smith, 79, will be held Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the Hunt Funeral Home chapel in Bradford. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Smith, a retired supervisor, was born in Humboldt, Tenn. on February 13, 1939 to the late James Albert and Mattie Bell Brassel Smith, and passed away Thursday June 14, 2018 at McKenzie Regional Hospital.

He is survived by his son, Michael A. Smith of Ashland City, Tenn.; two step daughters, Gina (Mike) Thetford of Bradford, Tenn. and Amanda (Mike) Lifsey of McKenzie, Tenn.; one sister, Peggy Smith of Humboldt; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Clarice Smith; and one brother, Robert Smith.