Funeral services for Mr. Harold Loyd DeLoach, 91, were held on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home in Humboldt, Tenn., with Bill Rice and Billy Hanks officiating. Entombment will follow in Gibson County Memorial Gardens at Gibson, Tenn. with military honors. Visitation with the family was Tuesday, June 19, 2018 beginning at noon until service time at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. DeLoach passed away on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt.

He was a member and deacon of Fruitland Baptist Church, a Navy veteran, a 22-year member of the Gideon’s International and owner of DeLoach Transfer and Moving Company.

Mr. DeLoach is survived by a son, Charles DeLoach of Humboldt; a brother, Marshall DeLoach of Ripley, Tenn.; a grandson, Charles DeLoach Jr. of Medina, Tenn.; and two great-grandsons, Coltyn DeLoach of Jackson, Tenn. and Daltyn DeLoach of Medina.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Gideon’s International.