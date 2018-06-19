Funeral services for Mr. Claudie Ray Robison, 84, were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Bill Brown officiating. Burial followed with military honors in Gibson County Memory Gardens at Gibson, Tenn. Visitation was Thursday from 12 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Robison, a Navy veteran, retired mail carrier and member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at the Tennessee Sate Veterans Home in Humboldt, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by a son, David Robison; three sisters, Irene Hillard, Maria Smith and Joe Lee Mayfield; and three brothers, Hayes Robison, Sam Robison and Denny Robison.

Mr. Robison is survived by his wife, Martha Robison; two daughters, Julia Robison of Round Rock, Tex. and Barbara Robichaux of Rosanky, Tex.; two step-daughters, Susan Dowdy of Humboldt and Patti Spitzer of Milan, Tenn.; a son, Steve Robison of Corpus Christi, Tex.; a step-son, Paul Bolerjack of Houston, Ark.; a sister, Kate Sanford of Troy, Tenn.; a brother, Bob Robison of Finger, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.