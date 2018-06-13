Atlanta Braves draft Peabody alum

By Gary L. Smith

Trenton native William Woods will have the opportunity to showcase his pitching talent on the professional level as he was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 23rd round of the Major League Baseball Draft held last week.

Woods was scouted by several major league teams (Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers) last season when he pitched for Dyersburg State Community College. Atlanta took him as the 682nd overall pick in the draft.

Woods left last week for Orlando, Florida, where he will sign a contract and play Rookie Ball in the Gulf Coast Baseball League.

Out of high school, Woods signed to play at The University of Tennessee at Martin, but after a semester, decided to transfer to Dyersburg State Community College and play for the Eagles. The 6’4” pitcher was a sophomore at DSCC.

Woods explained, “This is what I have worked for since I was seven years old or maybe earlier, since I started pitching. This is definitely the moment I have been waiting for. There are so many emotions. This has been a work in progress from high school to college until now.”

During Woods’ senior season (2017) at Peabody, the right-handed pitcher led the Tide to the TSSAA State Tournament and registered a 12-2 record in 80 innings of mound duty. He recorded 119 strikeouts with a 1.450 ERA. He led Peabody to an outstanding 34-6 season, including a berth in the semifinal round of the TSSAA State Tournament.

In recognition of his performance, he was named District 14-A Regular Season Pitcher of the Year and District Tournament Most Valuable Player.

William is the grandson of Jay and Janice Dunagan.