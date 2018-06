Sue E. Wallace, 70, of Humboldt, Tenn. is in the care of Medina Funeral Home. There are no services at this time.

Ms. Wallace was born August 3, 1947 in Lee County, Miss. and departed this life June 7, 2018 in Humboldt.

She was preceded in death by her son, Art Johnson Jr.; and parents, Lebuth and Ruby Wallace.

She is survived by her son, William Brian Roberson; grandson, Dakota Blaine Johnson; and sister, Ann (Frank) Wade.