‘Sami Day’ raises $13,000 for scholarship fund

On November 5, 2012, Samantha Ann Howell, of Rutherford, was born to Scotty and Jill Howell, and brother Levi.

On December 16, 2015, she tragically left this world after complications from the flu.

The Trenton Elks Lodge and the Gibson County Fair Association began a memorial scholarship in memory of Sami. In order to help raise funds for this scholarship, Sami Day was created

It is an event for all ages to come out, play games, eat, and enjoy the day as a family. There is also an auction that night, and all proceeds go to the scholarship fund.

The Sami Howell Agriculture Scholarship is for any Gibson County student that wants to be in agriculture. This scholarship will help them with college.

The 3rd Annual Sami Day was held June 9. Around $13,000 was raised for the scholarship fund.

Camel rides, old fashion mule and buggy rides, and Popes’s Lightning McQueen ride were top of the list for all kids and adults in attendance.

Nachos, cold drinks, popcorn and cupcakes made the day even more enjoyable.

Games of bouncy ball and stick horse racing were fan favorites of the little ones.

Water balloon toss and the shade of the military tents kept the crowds cool on this sunny day.

Inside, a cake walk was a big hit with everyone. The cakes were all handmade with love and donated by friends and family.

Alongside every wall in the back room of the Elks Lodge were donated gifts, crafts and even a hand made fire pit to auction off that evening.

The turnout of this event is bigger and better each year.

The love and support of this family’s community and friends is astounding.

Everyone looks forward to planning next year’s 4th Annual Sami Day and invite everyone to attend.

The Howell family truly appreciates all that were involved in helping or donating this year. They also appreciate everyone’s support and prayers as they continue on this journey of their life. Sami is loved by all who knew her and she will be forever missed.