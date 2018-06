Robert Lynn Duff of Humboldt passed away at age 56.

He is the son of Mary Hale and Cordie Duff.

Mr. Duff was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pamela Sanders; and daughter, Nicole Duff.

He is survived by a son, Jimmy Duff of Humboldt; and sisters, Patsy Brisentine, Paula Hale and Christine Baker, all of Humboldt.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, June 17 at 2 p.m. at Humboldt Church of God, located at 2518 East End Drive, Humboldt.