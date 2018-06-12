Mary Isabel Kee was born December 24, 1929, to the late Norman and Ruth Pirtle Spencer. She passed away June 8, 2018, at her daughter’s home in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Mrs. Kee was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, A. J. Kee; son, Larry Dean Kee; sisters, Jessie Foutch, Eva Duffey and brothers, W.A. Spencer and Norman Spencer.

She is survived by her daughters, Cherryl Kee of Medina, Sandra Couch (David) of Jonesboro, Ark.; grandchildren, Shelley McKeel (Jeremy) of Murray, Ky., Shea Wilson and Sammy Wilson of Jonesboro, Ark., Kirby Wilson of Grenada, Miss., Sara McConaughy (Landon), of Jackson, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Keeli and Kyler McKeel of Murray, Ky., Dalton, Dylon, and Devon McConaughy of Jackson, Tenn. and “brother”, Marshall Duffey of Medina.

Funeral services were held 3 p.m. Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Friendship Baptist Church near Medina with Bro. Landon Mason officiating. Burial followed in Friendship Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving were Randy Spencer, Mike Spencer, Mike Wilson, Sammy Wilson, Kirby Wilson and Robert Lynn Spencer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friendship Cemetery or the charity of your choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.