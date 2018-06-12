Keller is new Public Library director

by Kim Forbes

Humboldt Public Library’s search for a new director is over after library board of trustees passes unanimous vote to promote from within.

Brittney Keller, assistant director at Humboldt Public Library, has been named to take the helm of the library after current director Diane Wright’s retirement on July 15, 2018.

Keller, who has been with the library for only seven months, is excited about taking on her next role. She and her husband have already put their Trenton home on the market with hopes of once again making Humboldt home. Keller, the daughter of Barry and Sally Bunn, was raised in Humboldt, attending schools here from grades kindergarten through ninth.

Visitors to the Humboldt Public Library should not expect many changes when Keller takes charge. In speaking of current director Wright, Keller said that she has been a great director and instructor.

“I am confident that if I follow in her path the library will continue to grow,” she added.

One particular passion at the library for Keller is the Disabled Adult Program. Disabled adults from facilities come on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. With transportation provided by the facilities that support these adults, they are able to spend time at the Humboldt Public Library where they work on computer skills, complete worksheets and grow tomatoes, which will ultimately be used in their lunches. The library has seen up to 30 disabled adults in one day.

Keller’s daughter, Kaitlyn, has a disability and uses a service dog. This, along with other reasons, is part of why Keller is an ardent advocate of the Disabled Adults Program.

Keller’s previous employment experience opened her eyes to the need for resources to help people. For four years Keller worked for the state of Tennessee as a probation/parole officer. In that capacity, she first began to recognize both the need for resources and the value in what a public library provides.

“We assist patrons with job applications and resume development,” said Keller.

She noted just how many services the library offers.

“If I can, I want to continue to raise awareness about what the library has to offer the community,” she said.

Keller further explained that the library has computers and laptops, wireless internet, technology assistance, programs throughout most weeks for adults and children, information regarding community resources, DVDs and music CDs, hotpots to check out and so much more.

It is the hope of the City of Humboldt, the Humboldt Public Library’s Board of Trustees and staff that everyone will get to know Keller as the new director and find out for yourself just what the library has to offer.