Janelle Cooper Wyble of Humboldt, Tenn., died Wednesday evening, June 6, 2018 at the Humboldt Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.

Ms. Wyble was born March 7, 1954.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jamie Wyble; and her parents, James and Nina Jane Cooper.

Ms. Wyble is survived by her brother, Jimmy Cooper of Humboldt.

She was born, baptized, and raised in the Humboldt First United Methodist Church. She attended UT-Martin, graduating with a degree in communications. She lived in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. a number of years before returning to West Tennessee. She later moved to her home place and lived there more than 20 years. She will be remembered for her artistic gifts and love of art.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9 in the chapel of the Humboldt First United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Cooper officiating. Interment of her cremains followed at the Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitors were received in the chapel on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the service.