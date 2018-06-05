Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Margaret Curtis Gordon, 100, were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 27, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Visitation was Sunday from 2 p.m. until service time.

Mrs. Gordon, a retired employee of AT&T, restaurateur, member of the AT&T Pioneers and member of the Humboldt Church of Christ, passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Humboldt Nursing Home.

She is survived by her son, Jerry (Ruth) Gordon of Jackson, Tenn.; a sister, Willie (Dee) Peevyhouse; a brother, Bobby Lynn Curtis; four grandchildren, Kim Todd, Amy Downey, Chris Gordon and Stephen Gordon; and four great-grandchildren, Audrey, Eli, Taylor and Henry.