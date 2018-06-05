Bertha Lovell Privitt

Funeral services for Mrs. Bertha Privitt were held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 3, 2018, at New Covenant Pentecostal Church in Medina with Bro. Tim Clark officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Privitt, 83, passed away June 1, 2018 at her home in Humboldt surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Lovell; son, Ronnie Lovell; daughters, Margie Duncan, Carol Blackburn.

Mrs. Privitt is survived by her husband, B.K. Privitt; daughters, Linda Gage, Sandy Walski (Darin), Diane Scruggs (Brad) and Lisa Crutchfield (Jimmy); sons, Leon Lovell and Terry Lovell; 25 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.